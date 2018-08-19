Marvel brings live ‘Age of Heroes’ show to PPG Paints this fall

Families, assemble!

Marvel superheroes have taken over action cinema in recent years, and those heroes are coming to PPG Paints Arena this fall.

The “Marvel Universe Live!: Age of Heroes” show will come to Pittsburgh from Oct. 25-28 as members of the Avengers, Guardians of Galaxy and more take the stage and bring the fictional universe’s characters into real life in a battle against a group of supervillains.

“We found a nearly superhuman cast of aerialists, acrobats and motorcycle riders to portray our heroes and villains,” said Juliette Feld, chief operating officer for producers Feld Entertainment. “We also made advances in technology and character special effects, allowing us to transform Bruce Banner into the Hulk right before your eyes, levitate Doctor Strange, throw Spider-Man’s webs and more.”

Tickets are $25 to $90, and are on sale through Ticketmaster.