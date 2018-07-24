Logo unveiled for Penguins-Flyers outdoor game

In exactly seven months, the Penguins and Flyers will play an outdoor game on a winter night in Philadelphia.

On Monday, the logo for the intrastate Stadium Series showdown was unveiled.

The logo for the game, which will be played at 8 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field, is shaped liked a keystone. A small Liberty Bell appears within the D in Stadium. The colors of each team - gold for the Penguins and orange for the Flyers - accent the mostly blue artwork.

It will be the fifth outdoor game since 2008 for the Penguins, who are 2-2 in the previous four. It will be the fourth game for the Flyers, who are 0-2-1 outdoors.

The Penguins beat the Flyers 4-2 at Heinz Field on Feb. 25, 2017 in the first half of the outdoor home-and-home series.