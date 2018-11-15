FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

County officials break ground on Sewickley Township industrial park

 
Share

In his teenage years, Jason Rigone used to drive past an empty field along Waltz Mill Road on his way to high school, and always thought the land had potential.

On Friday morning, Rigone, now the executive director for the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation, helped realize that potential at a groundbreaking for the future Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland industrial park in Sewickley Township, more than 200 acres where five pad-ready sites will have easy access to Interstate 70 and a new rail spur to connect with the region’s international rail network.

The property, and the area surrounding it, is well positioned to breathe new life into the local economy, with PennDOT’s I-70 improvements progressing forward and the recent extension of public sewer to the corridor.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

“None of this could’ve happened without that (sewage) extension,” Rigone said, adding that it could be extended to Yukon in the future, should residents choose to tie in.

County commissioner Charles Anderson said extending sewage service is a crucial component.

“Once you put that infrastructure in, that’s when things can really start to explode,” he said.

Cooperation was a major theme at Friday’s groundbreaking: IDC officials worked with the Sewickley Township sewage authority to extend public sewer, and PennDOT modified its I-70 plans to accommodate the future Commerce Crossing project.

“This is a huge example of teamwork,” said county commissioner Gina Cerilli.

Commerce Crossing will be the first industrial-park project county officials have undertaken in the past decade. Click here for a video tour of what project partners envision as the site’s future look.

“We have 10,000 people who call an industrial-park business their employer,” county commissioner Ted Kopas said. “These things play a big role (in the local economy).”

The project has already generated interest: Rigone said companies have already submitted letters of intent for two of the site’s five proposed lots, which will range in size from 18 to 29 acres.

“That shows you the type of opportunity available at this property,” he said, adding he expects to be hosting the first ribbon-cutting around this time next year.

Originally proposed in 2012, Commerce Crossing has benefited from about $7 million in state grants as well as a $5.8 million loan from the state’s “Business In Our Sites” program.