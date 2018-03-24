Penn library officials encourage residents to putt ‘fore’ the library

It’s not exactly the rolling hills of Augusta National Golf Club, but unlike the world-famous Masters course, the “greens fees” charged March 23 and 24 will go to benefit the Penn Area Library’s programs and services.

The library will host its second annual “Putt ‘Fore’ the Library” later this month.

“We’ve been working on it since late summer when we set the date,” said organizer Alice Ainsworth of Penn Township.

Holes are sponsored by local businesses and individuals.

“The gentleman who owns (the golf equipment) comes in and in a couple hours, he has it set up,” Ainsworth said. “Then the folks who are sponsoring the holes can come in and decorate them.”

March 23 will be a 21-and-over “19th Hole Par-Tee” night from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost is $20. Food will be provided by Dom’s Pizzeria and the Adorabulls will provide live music. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the library.

March 24 will be “Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where golfing will be available to children and adults of all ages. Food from Dom’s will also be available. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under. Those tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

The event also includes a silent auction in the library’s multi-purpose room.

For more, see Pennlib.org or call 724-744-4414.