LaRoche gets OK from McCandless council to build indoor batting cages near baseball field

McCandless council has approved LaRoche College’s application to replace the outdoor batting cages at its baseball field with an indoor facility.

The college currently is raising money to finance the cost of the 3,400-square-foot building, which also will contain offices, according to school officials.

The building will be located on the same land as the outdoor cages adjacent to the baseball field at 9000 Babcock Boulevard.

No date has been set for when construction of the facility.