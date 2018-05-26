It’s time for pool season. Here’s your guide to A-K Valley pools.

Grab the towels, trunks, sandals and sunscreen — it’s time for pools to open.

On Saturday, several area swimming pools will open for the year, with more to follow as the summer season draws near.

Several of the pools have new features waiting for swimmers to arrive, but all of them promise a chance to cool off on a hot day.

The Bouquet Park Pool in Springdale will partner this year with the Springdale Free Public Library to offer a series of summer camps for kids from third to sixth grade. For more information on the camps, visit bouquetpark.com.

“The new heater is installed, the pool is being painted, and we are preparing for opening day. We are looking forward to a great summer,” board of directors member Marcia Wallander said in an email.

Bouquet’s baby pool, painted by volunteer artists, now sports an “under the sea” theme complete with seashells and smiling fish.

Nancy Tarella, manager of Sylvan Park Pool in Harrison, said the pool will continue with Friday movie nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Sylvan Swim team bought a projector for the pool.

Sylvan invested in new lighting for the slide, robotic pool cleaner, sand filter for the slide pool and picnic tables.

Tarella said Sylvan also is offering evening rentals. Members can rent the entire pool and patio area from 8 to 10 p.m., except Fridays, and can have party of up to 100 people for $175. Additional guests raise the price by $50.

Brenda Krause of the Southeast Butler Community Pool said the pool is under new management and ready for summer.

“The pool is looking fantastic,” she said.

Season passes for all of Allegheny County’s pools, including the Boyce Park Wave Pool, are on sale and start at $80, according to a county release.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.