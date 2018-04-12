Man’s life was filled with song, service

The only entertainment needed at Earl Stewart’s annual family reunion was him.

He would sing an old tune and get the whole family laughing, his sons recalled.

His favorite to sing was “Huggin’ and Chalkin’” by Hoagy Carmichael. Mr. Stewart also had a memorable rendition of “Tiptoe Through Tulips” by Tiny Tim, complete with a wig and a ukulele.

“People gravitated to him,” said son Rob Stewart of North Huntingdon. “He loved to sing, he had his own version of songs.”

And even recently, Mr. Stewart remembered the tunes verbatim.

“Word for word, he could sing them and not miss a beat,” said son Randy Stewart of Florida.

Earl J. “Flash” Stewart, of Manor, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at Walden’s View Care Home in North Huntingdon. He was 96.

Mr. Stewart was born April 26, 1921, in Jeannette to the late Gilbert and Alma Stewart.

At some point during his track and field and football career, he earned the nickname “Flash” for his quick feet. Mr. Stewart graduated from Jeannette High School in 1939.

He had a life full of service to others, sports, family, friends and fun.

He worked as a machinist first at Elliot Group in Jeannette and later retired from Westinghouse Printing Division of Trafford in 1987.

He and wife Marie Stewart were married for 64 years before her death.

Mr. Stewart played football for the Jeannette Industrials and then the Duquesne Iron Men. He also was a member of the Jeannette Harriers and the Fort Pitt Raiders. He also was a charter member of the Fort Pitt Sportsmen Club.

State and federal lawmakers commended Mr. Stewart for 60 years of service with the Manor Volunteer Fire Department, where at one time he served as assistant chief.

He was a past president and past Big Chief of the Mohawks of the Westmoreland County Firemen’s Association and past president of the Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association. Mr. Stewart also was an honorary member of the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Penn Township Senior Citizens and a former Manor Borough councilman.

He was associated with the Boy Scouts for 35 years and donated five gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, according to his family.

Mr. Stewart attended First Baptist Church of Jeannette and previously co-owned Stewart’s Arlington Grille in Jeannette.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, once owning Gibby’s Hunting Lodge in Jefferson County.

“He started going hunting with his father back in the ‘40s,” Rob Stewart said. “There was a lot of good eating. Eating was the highlight.”

Mr. Stewart is survived by three sons, Richard Stewart and his wife, LuAnne, of Tampa, Fla., Robert Stewart and his wife, Karen, of North Huntingdon, and Randy Stewart, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

Members of the Manor fire department will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Seven Oaks Hospice Care at 2413 St. Norberts St., Building B, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

