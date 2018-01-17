Spike TV is spending its last few days tweeting hilarity

In the waning hours of Spike TV’s quest to reinvent itself into a new network, the social media team of the departed has released a series of tweets that have been down-right depressing and utterly hilarious.

The tweets very from raunchy and disgusting, to sardonic and flippant.

There are a host of tweets we cannot show you here, due to their explicit language.

Some may view the seemingly erratic tweets as a vengeful employee who is mad at the coming changes, but Spike actually foreshadowed that this was coming in a report by Ad Week back in September.

“There will be scant mention of Spike, except in some tongue-in-cheek social media posts that will have the guy-centric channel cycling through the stages of grief as it gets left behind,” Ad Week reported.