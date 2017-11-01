Carnegie public hearing set Nov. 6 for proposed zoning changing

Carnegie officials will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in regard to proposed changes to the zoning ordinance that have been in the works for several years.

Borough officials say the zoning ordinance being utilized was approved in 1983, with minor revisions made throughout the years.

“With all of the progress that Carnegie has achieved to date, it is now time to begin putting guidelines and options in place for the municipality to keep steering our success in the right direction,” said borough manager Steve Beuter.

During the October council meeting, Councilman Rich D’Loss said the updates primarily focus on the business district.

What is now designated as the C-1 (commercial) zoning area will be divided into three downtown districts: D-1 (downtown), D-2 (cultural) and D-3 (arterial).

“The proposed zoning ordinance is designed to help our community grow and solidify our downtown area,” Carnegie Mayor Jack Kobistek said at council’s October meeting.

In addition to updating the zoning districts, officials plan to upgrade the signage ordinance that would provide a more uniform look throughout the borough and would offer businesses more options for what they are permitted to use.

Councilman Phil Boyd said the county already reviewed the borough’s proposed zoning ordinance and suggested minor revisions.

The zoning ordinance is 193 pages and can be found on the borough’s website.

