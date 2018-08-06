Peters Township’s Schmidt storms back to win Pa. Amateur

Brady Pevarnik and Anthony Sebastianelli entered the final round of the 105th Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday tied for the lead.

But Peter Township’s Connor Schmidt walked away with the title after shooting a 5-under par 65 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown to finish with a 7-under 203, and a two-shot victory over Sebastianelli.

Pevarnik, Brookville native Nathan Smith and Windber’s Daniel Thompson tied for third at 3-under, and Greensburg’s Mark Goetz was sixth at 2-under.

And while Pevarnik didn’t win the title, the Latrobe senior was pleased with his performance and said he’ll learn from his experience.

Pevarnik opened the tournament with a 5-under 65 on Monday, which included a chip-in eagle on the final hole. He was 1-under in Round 2 and entered the final round at 6-under.

During his second round, he pared his final 10 holes. He and Goetz helped Hannastown Golf Club to the team title.

“I played some of my best golf of my career,” Pevarnik said. “I just couldn’t get anything going. But I had a lot of fun, and I got to play with a future teammate at Penn State, J.D. Hughes.”

Hughes was the returning champion.

The second round was suspended by thunderstorms on Tuesday and was completed Wednesday morning. Sebastianelli was able to forge a tie with Pevarnik after finishing the second round with a 6-under-par 64.

Pevarnik had three bogeys on his front nine of his final round. He had a bogey and birdie on the back nine and finished with a 3-over 73.

“This will be a great experience for me,” Pevarnik said. “I played in the final group, and this is something I’ll learn from.”

Schmidt started the final round four shots back. But five birdies on the back nine, which included six birdies in his final 10 holes, and gave him the win. Schmidt had seven birdies and two bogeys.

He birdied Nos. 9, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16.