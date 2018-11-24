Medical examiner ID’s Mt. Oliver home invasion suspect who was shot, killed

A 33-year-old Mt. Oliver man was shot and killed after police say he broke into a Sherman Avenue home on Thursday morning.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Daniel O. Johnson of Mt. Oliver died after being shot around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, when police said he gained access to a home on the 100 block of Sherman Avenue.

County police said the lone resident of the house woke up when the intruder broke the window. When he left his bedroom with a gun, he came upon Johnson, who had a small, assault-style weapon. The resident, who also wasn’t identified, fired at Johnson, striking him once.

The resident then called 911, police said.

No charges have been filed against the home’s resident as police continue their investigation.