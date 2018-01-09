West Jefferson Hills district alters schedule due to closures

Students who attend the West Jefferson Hills School District will make up its missed day on Presidents Day (Feb. 19).

The district, which has just under 3,000 students, was forced to cancel classes Jan. 8 because of a water pipe break at Pleasant Hills Middle School.

That caused the building to be without both water and power, and resulted in cancellation of classes for the other four district schools.

Pleasant Hills Middle School was open Jan. 9 and all necessary repairs have been made, a district spokeswoman said.

West Jefferson School District students received a four-day weekend because of weather-related issues.

On Jan. 5, West Jefferson, as well as the Baldwin-Whitehall and Brentwood school districts, were forced to cancel school because of extreme cold temperatures and wind chills that made conditions feel even colder.

All three school districts have said they will make up the Jan. 5 missed day on Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

West Jefferson Hills has two additional make-up days scheduled in case of inclement weather: March 29 and April 2, according to its calendar.

Under Pennsylvania law, students must attend school for 180 days by June 15, according to Act 88.

The last scheduled day of school in West Jefferson is June 7, according to its school calendar.

