Check road conditions through state’s 511 service

To help make decisions as to whether to travel during winter weather, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles.

Get information by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information.

511PA also is available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on winter driving and PennDOT operations, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. For regional updates on Twitter, www.twitter.com\511PAPittsburgh.