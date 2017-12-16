Oh say, can you sing? Valley student section leads national anthem rendition after glitch

A non-working sound system left the Freeport and Valley boys basketball teams waiting for the national anthem before their Section 1-4A opener Friday night at Valley.

After several minutes of the teams standing around, the crowd — led by Valley’s student section, the Zoo-Ken Animal House — took matters into its own hands ... or throats ... by launching into a spirited rendition of the anthem.

“That’s the second night in a row we’ve had that,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said after the Vikings’ 65-55 win. “We’ve got a PA system that needs correcting, or we’re going to be singing that all year. That’s part of the chaos. We adapt, and it’s nice that people pitch in and help.”

