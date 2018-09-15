New Kensington man accused of selling cocaine to narcotics agent

A New Kensington man will head to court after police say he sold cocaine to an undercover narcotics agent on three occasions.

Stacey Fitzgerald “Ace” O’Neal, 29, of Freeport Road, is charged with six felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute and related charges.

O’Neal waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

According to police, an informant working with the state Attorney General’s Office told them he could arrange a cocaine buy from O’Neal, who the informant alleged was distributing drugs in New Kensington.

The informant, at the direction of police, made arrangements to buy cocaine from O’Neal on Jan. 19. The informant and an undercover agent with the state Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control were instructed by O’Neal, according to court documents, to pick up an acquaintance of his at a bar on Fifth Avenue.

Police say after picking up that man the undercover agent and the informant were directed to park in Oak Alley and walk into O’Neal’s home in the 500 block of Freeport Road.

All three men entered O’Neal’s home, police say, but the man they picked up left shortly after and drove to a home in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue. O’Neal got into a car with the agent and informant and drove to the same home, according to court documents, where he and the other man briefly went inside.

Police say the pair came out of the home, after which O’Neal and the informant exchanged marked bills for what field tests would later show was cocaine.

The informant later told the agent, according to court documents, that he had arranged things so that the agent could pick up cocaine from O’Neal on his own. The agent arranged to meet O’Neal on Jan. 31. Police say he traveled to O’Neal’s Freeport Road home, where he bought cocaine from O’Neal while in a parked car.

A third cocaine buy was arranged on April 19, when agents were told to meet O’Neal at a convenience store on Freeport Street. Agents did so, according to court documents, and followed O’Neal from there to Cherry Alley, where he again sold them cocaine.

O’Neal was taken into custody Aug. 2 and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before Westmoreland County Judge Rita D. Hathaway on Nov. 20 for a pre-trial hearing.