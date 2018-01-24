Saint Vincent’s Noel named preseason All-American

Saint Vincent’s record-breaking first baseman Shelby Noel is one of 45 Division III college softball players nationwide to be named a preseason All-American by Fastpitch News.

A senior from Latrobe, Noel was a second-team selection and was one of only two Presidents’ Athletic Conference players to make the list, joining Westminster senior pitcher Jazmyn Rohrer.

Noel is coming off a season where she was named an all-Eastern College Conference South first-teamer, and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Central Region third team pick.

A three-year starter, Noel hit .458 with a school-record nine triples, 39 RBIs, eight home runs and 33 runs last season. She had 11 multi-hit games against PAC teams.

Her .925 slugging percentage broke coach Nicole Karr’s school record from 2004.

Saint Vincent opens the season March 4 at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.