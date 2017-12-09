FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Downey’s House co-owner, others in Carnegie area celebrate birthdays

 
Share

Tony Downey of Collier celebrates his birthday on Dec. 19. Tony is the husband of Heather, and they have two daughters, Becca and Chloe. Tony is a co-owner of Downey’s House on Route 60 in Robinson, where they just celebrated their ninth anniversary.

• Happy 40th birthday to twins Carrie Ann and Christopher Schade, who celebrate Dec. 19. They are the children of Mary Ann and Andy Schade of Carnegie.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Nikole Aston, who celebrates Dec. 14. Nikole is the daughter of Kym Aston and Walter Parker and is the proud mom of son, Jaylen Aston, who is 23.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Betty “Boop” Turney of Carnegie — who celebrates Dec. 14 — from her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is Mom to Louise Huehn, Nancy (Joe) Turko and the late Don Turney Jr.

• Happy 22nd birthday to Joshua Young, who celebrates Dec. 16, and to his sister, Dawn Young, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Dec. 26.

• Jody Zajicek will celebrate his birthday on Dec. 12 with his wife, Kathleen, and children, Riley, Joseph, Katie and Madeline.

• Happy birthday to Kaylie Butts, who celebrates Dec. 18. Kaylie is the daughter of Kathryn and Tom Butts and sister to Tommy, Trevor, Kourtney and Trent.

• Birthdays this week include Bonnie Diamond-Wilbert, Shannon Cole, Tressie Froehlich, Vince Curtin, Larry Weigner III, Charmaine Houghton, Jane McFarland, Jay Roman, Beth DeMar Huddart, Marilyn Stewart, Joe Choura, the Rev. John Yohe, Kevin Burne and Mario Schirripa.

• Happy birthday to Loretta (Mrs. Beez) Hall of Carnegie, who celebrates Dec. 17. Loretta is the wife of David Hall and together with her sons, David and Eric, the family runs Bee’z Bistro and Pub in South Fayette.

• Happy 23rd birthday to Kaitlin Cantley of Carnegie, who celebrates Dec. 17 with her parents, Marc and Kathleen Cantley, and brother Brandan.

• Stormy Sgro, four-legged son of Theresa Sgro of Carnegie celebrates his 12th birthday on Dec. 17.

• Alyssa Gerster of Heidelberg will celebrate her 14th birthday Dec. 19. Her dad, Dave Gerster, will celebrate his birthday on Dec. 21. They will both celebrate with mom and wife Cara, family and friends.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.