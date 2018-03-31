Rock fall cleared that closed 1 lane of the Route 56 Bypass in New Kensington

Tons of rock and mud blocked part of the Route 56 Bypass near Craigdell Road in New Kensington for about 90 minutes on Monday evening.

The rock came down just before 7 p.m., said New Kensington police Sgt. Kevin Hess.

No one was reported injured.

A Westmoreland County dispatcher said the lane reopened at about 8:20 p.m.

The rockfall left an almost 3-feet wide band on the hillside showing where the rocks fell from before landing onto the shoulder and highway.

The rockfall fell onto the right lane of Route 56, about 325 yards from Craigdell Road heading toward Leechburg.

Hess said the PennDOT crew used heavy equipment and a dump truck to haul the huge rocks weighing almost a ton and smaller debris.

