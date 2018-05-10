FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Quaker Valley approves full-day kindergarten for ‘19-20 year

 
The 2018-19 school year will be Quaker Valley School District’s final year for half-day kindergarten.

School board members voted Monday night to approve full-day kindergarten beginning with the 2019-20 school year, district spokeswoman Angela Conigliaro said.

Under the new plan, students will be dismissed at 3:35 p.m. — the same time grades 1 through 5 are dismissed now. Currently, kindergarten students are dismissed at 2:15 p.m., Conigliaro said.

All elementary students start school at 8:45 a.m.

Conigliaro said the district surveyed parents of incoming kindergarten students, as well as parents of current kindergarten and first grade students for opinions on extending class time.

She said a “majority of parents” supported the initiative — with 77 percent of parents of incoming kindergarteners approving and 62 percent of current kindergarten and first grade students.

Children entering kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year will not be affected and will continue to be dismissed at 2:15 p.m.

“During the 2018-2019 school year elementary teachers, administration and transportation will work to plan the expansion of our kindergarten program so we may deliver the best education experience possible for our youngest learners,” Conigliaro said in an email.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.