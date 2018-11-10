Duquesne women named preseason favorites in the Atlantic 10

The Duquesne women’s basketball team will open the season next month with heavy expectations after being named the favorite to win the Atlantic 10 in a preseason poll of the league’s 14 coaches. The Dukes received 12 first-place votes.

Dayton is second in the poll with two first-place votes. Finishing tied for third were Fordham and George Washington.

In addition, Duquesne seniors Chassidy Omogrosso and Julijana Vojinovic were named to the preseason first team, senior Kadri-Ann Lass was voted onto the second team and Conor Richardson was selected to the all-defensive team.

The Dukes finished 25-8 last season, 13-3 in the A-10 and reached the postseason for the 10th consecutive time, advancing to the third round of the WNIT. Duquesne opens this season with two games in Texas -- Nov. 6 at TCU and Nov. 8 at Texas.