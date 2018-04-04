FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Historical society continues Bridgeville High School discussion

 
The Bridgeville Area Historical Society continued its review of the history of Bridgeville High School in its March “Second Tuesday” workshop.

It was particularly nostalgic for the facilitator, who is a proud alumnus of the ’49 class.

Seventy years ago, the atmosphere was mostly optimistic, the aftermath of the conclusion of World War II. There were still reminders, however; in the summer of 1948, there were memorial and burial services for two local men who had lost their lives in the war — Lt. Warren Carson and Pvt. James Michaels.

Following the winless football season the previous year, the high school turned to recent Columbia University graduate Bob Hast as its new football coach. The losing streak was broken in the first game when the local team upset Carnegie 6-0.

Next followed three consecutive losses — to Bethel, Clark and Canonsburg. The team then turned things around and won its last five games, including a satisfying 20-0 rout of South Fayette. Seniors on this team included the Batch twins, Bill and Jim; Don Vosel; Richard Deep; Curtis Copeland; Nick Mamula; Jack Schneider; and Emery Barzan.

John Graham was president of the Class of 1948; Harry Prandini, Gwen Hillen and Elaine Keil were the other officers. Louise Duchess was elected May Queen.

The ’48 Class included an unusually large number of successful businessmen — Joe Lescovich, Hartman Reed, and Dan Colussy. Their classmate Alfred Barzan and Curtis Copeland Jr., son of another classmate, were participants in the workshop and provided valuable information about them.

Following his impressive coaching debut the previous year, which ended up with a five-game winning streak, coach Hast was optimistic about the 1949 season. The team romped through the regular season undefeated and won the WPIAL Class B title by beating Marion 24-0. Kudos to seniors Ray Fagan, Bob O’Neil, Al Bigi, Joe Stalma, Don Schullek and Leo Maruzewski for this achievement.

The officers of the 1949 Class were President Bob Baldwin, Dick Rothermund, Mary Lou Graham and me. The results are still classified “confidential.” Florene Cherry, a key founder of the Historical Society, also was a member of this class.

Sally Russell was our May Queen. She and her two attendants, Marian Jones and Jeanne Squarcha, are still the loveliest trio of young ladies I have ever known.

While reviewing the ’49 yearbook for this workshop, the facilitator found numerous photographs of eighth graders which included three regular workshop attendees — Dale DeBlander, Russ Kovach, and Judy Oelschlager.

The next “Second Tuesday” workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 10 at the Bridgeville Area Historical Society, 441 Station St. We will be taking a break from our high school history series to kick off a new initiative — the development of a permanent exhibit focused on “George Washington’s Impact on Western Pennsylvania.”

This month we will discuss his well-documented mission to Fort LeBoeuf to negotiate with the French regarding sovereignty of the Ohio Country. We will return to the high school series in May and alternate months thereafter.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.