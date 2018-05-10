FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
With funding down, Explore Sewickley cuts popular Unleashed event

 
For eight years, Sewickley residents could participate in “a day of fun for people and pets” each May at the Sewickley Unleashed festival and street fair.

In the past two years, the borough has cut Explore Sewickley’s funding by a total of $15,000. The nonprofit, which promotes Sewickley’s business district and serves as a resource to its tenants, now receives $65,000 from the borough — down from $80,000 in 2016.

Council President Jeff Neff said Sewickley has reduced its entire budget this year to avoid a tax increase.

“I don’t think there was any one group singled out that had a reduction in their revenues,” Neff said.

From 2017 to 2018, the borough reduced general fund expenditures, which cover services like public safety and public works, by more than $1 million.

As a result of the wide-ranging cuts, Explore Sewickley must now spend more time raising funds to sustain operations, said Jennifer Markus, president of Explore Sewickley.

“We shouldn’t be spending a majority of our time doing events and fundraising, we should be spending our time on the business community,” she said.

To generate more revenue, the organization will hold a standalone 5K race on May 19. Instead of benefitting the a regional animal rescue operation, proceeds will go directly to Explore Sewickley.

Planning responsibilities for the April 27 gallery walk went to Sweetwater Center for the Arts. The galleries wanted this change, and Markus said it will help Explore Sewickley focus more on fundraising.

Markus noted the significance of the $15,000 reduction, given Explore Sewickley’s yearly budget of between $175,000 and $190,000.

“We have to look at our events and make sure we raise as much money as possible so that we have the money to do all the things that we need to do as an organization,” Markus said.

These things include recruiting new businesses, educating business owners, branding the business district and promoting the direct involvement of community members through volunteer programs. Explore Sewickley promotes retailers in the business district on Facebook and sends a weekly newsletter to nearly 6,000 people, as part of its current marketing efforts.

Although events like Sewickley Unleashed have been affected by the cuts, Explore Sewickley still plans on holding many of its signature events, including the Sewickley Art & Music Festival in September and Sewickley Light Up Night in December.

The value Explore Sewickley provides to the community is unquestionable, said Sewickley Borough Manager Kevin Flannery, who added that he thinks the business district is doing well.

“If you come here on a Saturday or an evening, there seems to be a lot of activity, so I think that’s a good thing for the borough,” he said.

As of this year, Explore Sewickley is funded through the borough’s five-year capital improvement plan, which largely finances infrastructure improvements to borough properties. Recent infrastructure projects, such as sidewalk upgrades in Chadwick Street Park and new garbage and recycling bins for the business district have all come with a cost, Flannery said.

Council needs to make sure similar projects are funded in a responsible way, according to Neff.

Markus doesn’t expect Explore Sewickley’s funding to increase anytime soon.

“We’re planning for a decrease, because we have to be prepared,” she said.

Indeed, projections on Sewickley’s 2018 budget document show that Explore Sewickley’s funding could be reduced to $40,000 by 2020 — half of what the nonprofit received each year from 2013 to 2016.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re not putting the borough further in debt,” Neff said. “So we’re trying to be smart about it.”

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.