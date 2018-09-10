Penn Hills group adds splash of color to fence along Jefferson Road

A Penn Hills fence transformed into a piece of public artwork earlier this month.

A group of volunteers worked together to paint a mural featuring colorful butterflies bordered by flowers on a white fence next to Penn Hills Lawn and Garden at 200 Jefferson Road.

“There were a bunch of people that were working on it,” said Shawn O’Mahony, founder of the Bringing Out the Best Project, or BOB Project. “Everyone at the senior center across the street came out to watch. They were excited and said it brightened their day.”

The mural is one of two the nonprofit has sponsored since painting balloons, fish, a zeppelin, clouds and a landscape onto a wall at 4700 Verona Road last summer.

O’Mahony said the organization also designed a logo for Sophie’s Lanes at 615 Long Road earlier this year.

“Our goal is to do one art project in the community each summer,” he said.

About 12 volunteers helped paint the Jefferson Road mural, which was designed by Christine Spieler and overseen by Linton Middle School teacher Amanda Power. The BOB Project also received a $75 contribution from the Penn Hills Art Council, O’Mahony said.