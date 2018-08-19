Slippery Rock gun dealer accused of selling guns without background checks

A Slippery Rock man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of selling guns without a background check and making false entries on reports.

U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Wednesday the two-count indictment named William Patrick Midberry, also known as William Patrick Schmidt, 37, as the sole defendant.

Midberry was a federal firearms licensed dealer who operated the Slippery Rock Outfitters gun dealership. Between Sept. 8, 2017, and April 15, 2018, he allegedly made false entries on federal firearms purchase forms and sold firearms without performing background checks.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross E. Lenhardt is prosecuting the case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation leading to Midberry’s indictment.