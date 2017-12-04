Three injured in Avonmore crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Avonmore Sunday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Second Street and Indiana Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
Three people were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
Avonmore Volunteer Fire Department and state police responded to the scene, according to 911.