Sewickley street sweeper, tractor-trailer crash on Route 65

Sewickley police and Cochran Hose Company volunteers were at the scene of a crash shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) and Walnut Street in Sewickley.

A flatbed tractor-trailer and a Sewickley Borough street sweeper were involved in the crash, which slowed traffic on Route 65 shortly after the morning rush on the already-congested route.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further information and the extent of any injuries wasn’t known.