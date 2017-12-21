Pitt lands game-breaker Shocky Jacques-Louis

Shocky Jacques-Louis, a potential game-breaker from scrimmage and on special teams, made Pitt fans wait until after dinner on national letter of intent day, but he finally announced his commitment to Pitt on Wednesday night.

Jacques-Louis, who probably informed coach Pat Narduzzi long before his announcement, was used “all over the field” at Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High School, according to coach Sam Brown.

“Anywhere he could score a touchdown,” Brown said. “He makes everybody look like a smart coach.”

Jacques-Louis, 6-foot, 170 pounds, could play wide receiver and give offensive coordinator Shawn Watson options in the red zone as a wildcat quarterback. Pitt also needs a replacement for kick returner Quadree Henderson, who left school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Like every member of Pitt’s recruiting class of 2018, Jacques-Louis is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. Eight of Pitt’s 16-member class, including Jacques-Louis, were given a 5.7 rating by Rivals, which is one-tenth of a point below a four-star ranking.

The others are quarterbacks Nick Patti and Ricky Town, defensive backs Judson Tallandier and Marquis Williams, defensive ends Devin Danielson and John Morgan and offensive lineman Blake Zubovic.

Jacques-Louis chose Pitt over offers from Kentucky and Tennessee.

