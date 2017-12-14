Man reported shot outside Rankin American Legion; believed found later at hospital

Allegheny County Police are assisting in the investigation of a shooting outside the American Legion post in Rankin.

Allegheny County 911 received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday that a man had been shot outside the Legion post in the 100 block of Braddock Avenue, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

But when emergency responders arrived, the victim wasn’t there, Downs said.

Shortly after, a man believed to be the victim walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.

The hospital was not identified, and the man’s identity and condition were not immediately available.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.