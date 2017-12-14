Man reported shot outside Rankin American Legion; believed found later at hospital
Allegheny County Police are assisting in the investigation of a shooting outside the American Legion post in Rankin.
Allegheny County 911 received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday that a man had been shot outside the Legion post in the 100 block of Braddock Avenue, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.
But when emergency responders arrived, the victim wasn’t there, Downs said.
Other news
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
Shortly after, a man believed to be the victim walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
The hospital was not identified, and the man’s identity and condition were not immediately available.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.