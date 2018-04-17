Cheswick council meeting canceled

Cheswick council has canceled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said there aren’t going to be enough council members present for a quorum, which means there won’t be enough members present to vote.

Fitzgerald said any business will be moved to May’s meetings which will be held May 9 and May 15.

“It’s a light schedule anyway,” Fitzgerald said.

