Cheswick council meeting canceled
Cheswick council has canceled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
Borough Secretary Ian Fitzgerald said there aren’t going to be enough council members present for a quorum, which means there won’t be enough members present to vote.
Fitzgerald said any business will be moved to May’s meetings which will be held May 9 and May 15.
“It’s a light schedule anyway,” Fitzgerald said.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.