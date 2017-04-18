Middle School Baseball: Wolverines Outplay Warriors

The Lakeview Warriors were outplayed by Christian Heritage, losing 15-7 on Monday at Houston Black Field.

An eight-run second inning by the Lions (10-7) lambasted any threat of the Warriors. Errors and hit batters, of course, didn’t help the Warrior cause either.

“They only had one hit in the (second) inning,” Lakeview coach Jerry McAfee said. “We had a ground ball at short that we didn’t make a play on. The dam kind of broke from there. I think all eight runs were unearned. We hit a couple and walked three or four more. You get down 9-0 you make it really hard to come back against anybody.”

McAfee said LFO (7-5) hit six batters and gave up 12 walks overall. On the bright side, though, reliever Malachi Powell didn’t give up any earned runs in three innings.

Will Carrol had two hits, while Josh McAfee, Devin Hinton, Powell, Gage Kelley, Eli Burgess and Matt Daniel all had singles.

Meanwhile for the Lions, Gage Leonard had three hits, while Brenan Richards, Christian Thomas and Camp Carpenter had two hits respectively. Starting pitcher Ben Williamson went one and a third inning, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts.

The Warriors will try to redeem themselves as they prepare to play Trion on Tuesday.