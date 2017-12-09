Bridgeville, Carnegie area businesses open, add services

Several local businesses have opened, changed hours or added services.

• Transcend Bodyworks has opened at 533 Washington Ave., Suite 204, Bridgeville (above Burgh’s Pizza), offering massage, healing arts, and HotWorx. The studio is owned by Bethany Schaub, a licensed massage therapist and Reiki master. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 412-221-5650 for an appointment and pricing or visit transcendbodyworks.com.

• Walnut Grill, Collier Town Square, now serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

• Brutus/Monroe has opened at 1077 Greentree Road, Green Tree. Founded by Christopher Alan Cropp, the business, named after Cropp’s dog, offers watercoloring, card making, painting, and jewelry making classes, along with custom craft parties. Visit brutusmonroe.com for a complete list of class times and events or call 412-892-9511.

• Northwestern Mutual has opened at 1928 Cochran Road, Scott (the former Colony Restaurant location), offering investment and financial services. Call 412-288-2305 for an appointment.

• Country Barns, 1601 Bower Hill Road, Scott, has a new owner.

• Margaret’s Tea & Fine Imports, 1451 Collier Ave., Carnegie, has changed its name to Blue Monkey Tea, still offering loose and bag teas, gifts, and more.

• The Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, founded in 1887, recently celebrated its 130th anniversary.

Other new local businesses as reported in recent state filings include:

• Sweet Baby J Clothing/Makers Made Clothing/Olivia Marie Clothing, 220 Scenic Hill Dr., Carnegie (clothing company)

• Pittsburgh Water Damage & Restoration, 811 Washington Ave., Carnegie (damage restoration)

• Lucky Dog Promotions, 10 Forsythe Rd., Carnegie (promotional activities)

• Gonzo Communications, 221 Railroad Ave., Rear, Carnegie (communications engineering)

• Dispute Solutions, 41 Edgecliff Rd., Carnegie (consultants providing dispute resolution solutions for complex commercial disputes)

• Ultra Performance Sports LLC, 1401 E. Main St., 2nd floor, Carnegie (distribution of sports and nutrition supplements)

• Focus 401(k), 510 Washington Ave., Carnegie (financial advisory firm)

• Warman Contracting, 649 Bower Hill Rd., Bridgeville (general contracting)

• Berton Mobile Notary, 1547 Critchfield Dr., Bridgeville (notary services).

