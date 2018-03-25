Give and you shall receive at Bon-Ton Stores

Bon-Ton Stores invite you to clean out your closets, save on new spring fashions and help transform lives in the local community. Shoppers can drop off donations of clothing, shoes, accessories and household goods for their local Goodwill organizations at Bon-Ton stores retail locations.

In exchange, customers receive coupons for for up to 30 percent on apparel and 15 percent on cosmetics and fragrances to use in-store and online.

Donations are being accepted through March 24 and coupons can be used during the Goodwill Sale from March 14-24. Customers can also donate $1 to receive additional coupons.

During similar fall and spring events in 2017, Bon-Ton customers donated 2.9 million pounds of clothing and household items, enough fill 36 semi-trucks. The impact of those contributions is 425,000 hours of Goodwill job placement, job training, skills enrichment and other community-based services such as financial education and mentoring.

“Every donation makes a difference,” says Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International in a news release. “Goodwill’s founding principle is that work has the power to change lives through dignity and independence. For almost a quarter century, Bon-Ton had been a generous partner in serving and strengthening local communities.”

Details: bonton.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.