PWSA approves $10.5M for lead line replacement

 
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority board of directors Friday approved spending $10.5 million for replacement of lead water lines at sites scattered across the city.

PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar said the money was previously allocated in the capital budget as part of a $44 million lead line replacement program that the authority began in March. The authority postponed the work, he said, because it is more costly and takes longer to work on scattered sites.

“It’s one here, one over there,” Weimar said. “They’re individual lines, so it’s costing us more than doing one street at a time.”

He said the authority held the money back because officials were worried that they wouldn’t be able to meet a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection mandate to replace about 2,200 lines in 2018. Weimar said PWSA has so far replaced about 2,300 lines.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority earlier this month approved a low-interest loan and grant totaling nearly $50 million to help PWSA replace lead water lines. The money will pay for replacement of 2,800 lines, including 2,400 feeding private residences.

DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell joined Mayor Bill Peduto and PWSA officials on Friday to watch contractors replace a lead line in Greenfield.

“This funding represents another step towards our overall goal of guaranteeing safe and reliable drinking water to the people of Pittsburgh and the rest of Pennsylvania,” McDonnell said in a statement.

The authority has struggled since 2016 to reduce lead levels in water that exceeded a federal threshold of 15 parts per billion. PWSA officials plan to replace all lead lines in the authority service area, which includes about 300,000 people in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area.