Ross, West View cops collecting toys for needy kids

The Ross and West View police departments are teaming up for their second annual toy drive for needy children.

New unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the Ross police station, which is accessible 24 hours a day. The station is located at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

A second collection site is in the lobby of the West View police station at 441 Perry Highway.

On Saturdays, donors can bring toys to the West View Volunteer Fire Station No. 3 on Perry Highway near Chalfonte Avenue from noon to 4 p.m.

People who want to make a cash donation that police will use to buy toys for kids can send a check to: Ross Township Police/Special Programs Division, 1000 Ross Municipal Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Checks should be made out to “Ross Township Police Association” and the note on the check should state Toy Drive. Toys and money will be collected until 11 p.m. Dec. 4.

In its first year, officers distributed 447 presents to 149 children in Ross and West View.

