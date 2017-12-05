Testimony to start Tuesday in Joshua Jesse attempted-murder trial

Opening arguments will begin Tuesday in the attempted murder and assault trial for a Monroeville man accused exchanging gunfire with police after he led them on a 30-mile car chase through Westmoreland County.

Joshua B. Jesse, 44, was shot multiple times by police at the end of the Sept. 17, 2014, chase after he ran from his vehicle when he reached a dead-end road in Bell Township. Police contended that attempts to subdue Jesse with a Taser were unsuccessful, and that they returned fire after Jesse pulled out a revolver and fired a shot at officers.

Jesse faces four counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault against four police officers.

Lawyers on Monday selected 12 jurors and two alternates. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway will preside over the trial, which is expected to take about a week. District attorney John Peck said in court that as many as 14 witnesses could testify against Jesse, who remains free on bail.