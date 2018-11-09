Charmed by charity: Alex and Ani Pittsburgh gives back

Alex and Ani Pittsburgh, a jewelry store that designs and creates bangle bracelets, necklaces and earrings and rings, located at 5505 Walnut St., Shadyside, is donating 15 percent of all purchases from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 to the Cancer Caring Center. The promotion is called Charmed by Charity to help the center which has been providing free emotional support services to cancer survivors, their friends and loved ones since 1988.

Details: http://cancercaring.org