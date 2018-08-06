Irwin martial artist John Morgart recognized in new book

Top martial artists, the very best of the best, are revered by others in their specific corners of the sport.

A new book will rate the top five in each state, those considered to be “legends” in their chosen discipline, over the last six decades. One such person to receive the unique distinction is John Morgart Jr., a resident of Irwin and the creator of his own form of martial arts.

The “AMAA Martial Arts Masters & Legends Autobiography Book, U.S. & World Edition” will be released Friday at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Morgart, 25, who began training at C.S. Kim Karate in Irwin as a boy, is a fourth-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do. The Yough graduate created and trademarked the style he calls, “Wei Son Do.”

Wei means to guard, defend and protect; Son means hand; Do is a way of path of life.

“I wanted to create something that would be engineered for an actual fight, if you’re actually defending yourself,” Morgart told The Pittsburgh City Paper. “I wanted to build something geared toward helping people learn how to defend themselves in different situations. I wanted to create a martial arts form that could help you outside of class. If you’re walking down the street and someone grabs you on your wrist, you can learn how to quickly get out of that move, defend yourself from your attacker and get away.”

Morgart, who teaches at C.S. Kim in Monroeville, tries to teach more advanced techniques, such as wrist-grabs and weapon-defends, earlier in the belt process.

As he teaches and spreads his new technique, his contemporaries have taken notice and he has received acclaim, none greater than through the book.

An appearance at the Arnold Martial Arts Festival in Ohio put his style on display.

“When I was executing the form at the festival, other instructors were really impressed. They said it was excellent,” Morgart said. “It was a great experience.”

More than 800 nominations were received and narrowed to the select 250. Friday’s book release is expected to attract hundreds of regional dignitaries and international martial arts celebrities, including director and fight choreographer Art Camacho, actress Cynthia Rothrock and MMA Hall of Famer Dan Severn.