Baseball: Ringgold wins third in a row

The Ringgold Tigers came out like a ball of fury as they neutralized the Sonoraville Phoenix 14-1 on Tuesday.

Just before the dark clouds moved in over Ringgold High School to start a thunderstorm, the Tigers (23-5, 14-2) were able to keep their foot on the gas pedal after scoring 17 runs against their previous opponent in the Haralson County Rebels the previous week. In the very first inning Ringgold put up five runs thanks to singles from Nathan Camp, Holden Tucker, Rhett Baldwin and Ty Jones.

The offensive display was a microcosm of how the team has performed all year, said Brent Tucker, Ringgold’s coach.

“Right now we are seeing the ball good,” Tucker said. “It’s not just one or two guys; it’s everybody going up there. Hopefully this continues. We still have work to do.”

Their next biggest scoring output was the four-run third inning in which Andre Tarver doubled, while Jones singled once more.

Sonoraville (10-13, 5-11) scored their only run off an RBI single from Tyler Lyles, bringing in Chase Kirby.

Conversely, the blue-and-white amassed 10 hits with four players hitting multiple times, including Jones’s 2-for-2, Tarver’s 2-for-3, Tucker’s 2-for-2 and Camp’s 2-for-4.

Although stats tell the tale of the game, the only stat that matters for the Tigers now is one game, as this is the magic number for the number of region games Ringgold needs to win to clinch the region championship.

Ringgold will look to clinch the Region 6-AAA championship against Murray County on Thursday.