Troopers:100 pounds of marijuana seized on turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township

State police confiscated about 100 pounds of marijuana from a van driven by a Minnesota woman who was pulled over along the turnpike Friday in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Trooper Ryan Marmol said Tru Yang, 55, of St. Paul, was driving too close to another vehicle and changing lanes erratically when she was stopped at milepost 81.9 westbound just after 1 p.m.

“A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle,” Marmol reported in the affidavit filed with Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels.

Marmol reported that troopers seized about 100 individual bags of marijuana “packaged for wholesale distribution” from the rented 2017 Dodge Caravan.

“Yang admitted that she was being paid $8,000 to transport the contraband,” Marmol wrote in court documents.

Court documents did not indicate where the marijuana was picked up or where it was being delivered.

Yang was arraigned before District Judge Chris Flanigan of Greensburg on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. She was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond pending an April 5 preliminary hearing before Eckels.

