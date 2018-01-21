Life insurance cash left by late Leechburg Area worker will pay off overdue lunch money

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Life insurance cash left by late Leechburg Area worker will pay off overdue lunch money

 
Share

Dolores “Dolly” Mamros loved children — her own, and all the children she encountered at Leechburg Area schools.

Now, about $6,000 from her life insurance policy will pay for lunches for students who need a helping hand.

Her granddaughter in Iowa came up with the idea.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Mamros was a secretary, first for the district’s elementary school and later at the high school for a total of about 20 years, and her husband, George, was a district teacher and football coach and later a substitute teacher. Both retired from the district.

George Mamros died Sept. 14, and Dolly died Nov. 4 at age 70.

Their son, Christopher G. Mamros, a Leechburg High grad who now lives in LeClaire, Iowa, sent a letter to the district outlining Dolly’s wishes.

In the letter, he said his family “believes it’s hard for anyone to concentrate when they are hungry.”

The family asked the district to pay off any overdue lunch balances of children currently enrolled, or who enroll in the future.

The family asked that the money not be used to pay off unpaid lunch bills for graduates or those who have left school the district.

In addition, Mamros, a security director for a corporation, wrote, “we would like this money to be used to pay for a regular lunch for any child whose account is at a point where they would either be turned away from receiving a lunch, or who would be given a substitute lunch.”

His daughter, Ali Mamros, 15, a high school freshman, said, “A lot of my friends get talked about if they get a reduced or free lunch, or if they don’t have enough money to pay for lunch.”

Leechburg Area Superintendent Tiffany Nix commended Ali.

The school district has 755 students. Nix said about 45 percent receive free or reduced-price lunches and would be eligible for help from the Mamros gift.

“The rest of the monies would be available to students who don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch, but whose parents struggle to pay for lunches,” the superintendent said.

District officials contact parents after a student has not paid for five meals.

“We work with families to make payment plans if they cannot afford to pay off cafeteria debt all at once,” she said. “We will always provide students with a hot lunch unless we are given a written directive from a parent to stop providing a lunch.”

Christopher Mamros’ sons, Joshua and Ben, both live in the Kepple Hill section of Parks Township.

Dolly Mamros “cared about everyone,” said Joshua Mamros, who graduated from Leechburg High School in 2009.

“She would be happy by this,” said Ben Mamros, who attended Leechburg Area schools but graduated elsewhere.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.