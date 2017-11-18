FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Washington overcomes turnovers to defeat CWNC, advance to WPIAL Class 2A final

 
This 11-minute stretch would have crushed championship dreams for most WPIAL contenders.

Who could endure an interception, three lost fumbles, a defensive touchdown and a blocked punt on consecutive possessions in the second half of a tight semifinal?

On this frigid night, it was Washington.

The second-seeded Prexies leaned on their defense and weathered that dreadful five-possession stretch to defeat third-seed Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 19-14, in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

“You could tell right from that, that is a very, very well coached, tough football team,” CWNC coach Pat O’Shea said. “The ball bounced our way, but it did not faze them for a second. They didn’t lose a bit of energy, they didn’t lose a bit of momentum. You thought it was going to, but it never did.”

With 4 minutes, 37 seconds left and CWNC calling timeouts, Washington (13-0) showed its resilience, strung together a nine-play, 57-yard drive and ended it with a kneel down that ate the final seconds. Key was a third-and-1 conversion by quarterback Zack Swartz, and later a 10-yard run by sophomore Dylan Asbury with 34 seconds left to seal the team’s first finals appearance since 2012.

Washington had been highly seeded three years in a row without a finals appearance to enjoy. A year ago, the team lost in the semifinals.

“We came here last year, we’ve been here for three years, we didn’t want it to end like it did before,” senior Isaiah Schoonmaker said. “So our defense dug in and definitely stopped them.”

Washington will face defending state champion Steel Valley in the WPIAL final next Saturday at Robert Morris.

“I honestly can’t explain (the feeling) to you because I’m just so happy,” said Schoonmaker, whose 61-yard touchdown run gave Washington a 19-7 lead early in the third quarter.

CWNC had no first downs in the fourth quarter and saw two of its last three possessions end with failed fourth-down attempts.

“I think in today’s day and age with how young men sometimes can be very fragile, that was a team that’s extremely tough,” O’Shea said.

Nick Welsh had 100 of Washington’s 262 rushing yards and scored a 15-yard touchdown on his 19 carries, but was on the sideline apparently injured for the final possession.

Dan Walker had a 15-yard touchdown catch to give Washington a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

CWNC cut the gap to five points with 10:43 left when Zack Rocco recovered a fumbled Washington snap in the end zone for a touchdown.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.