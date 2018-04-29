Body found in Pine Creek near Allegheny River in Etna

A body was found in Pine Creek at Etna on Saturday morning, county officials confirmed.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the body was found in Pine Creek about 100 yards from the mouth of the Allegheny River.

The closest address is along the 400 block of Poplar Street in Etna, she said.

River Rescue and the county medical examiner’s staff were at the scene along nearby railroad tracks.

Railroad traffic was stopped due to its proximity to the scene. Allegheny County’s homicide unit was called to the location.

The body was observed by a fisherman at the mouth of Pine Creek at the Allegheny River just before noon, according to Allegheny County 911.

