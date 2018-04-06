‘Juul’ electronic cigarette usage raises concerns

School districts across the country are becoming increasingly concerned with the popularity of Juul electronic cigarettes, according to a report in TIME magazine.

A Juul looks like a flash drive, can last up to 200 puffs, can be recharged on a USB port and has as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. It accounted for 33 percent of the e-cigarette market in 2017, according to data in a Wells Fargo report.

Because of the increased usage among teens, school districts in Kentucky, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and California have started to amend school policies to deal with its popularity.

The Food and Drug Administration also is coming under criticism for delaying its review of Juul cigarettes, which come in flavors such as mango, creme brulee and fruit medley.

