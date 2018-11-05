State attorney general agents, police seek 51 suspects in Allegheny County on Friday

A man accused of selling drugs that allegedly killed a McKees Rock man and 50 others were arrested or being sought in Allegheny County on Friday.

James Johnston, 30, of the 200 block of Munson Avenue, McKees Rocks, is accused of drug delivery resulting in death, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday.

The 51 are named in arrest warrants accusing them of selling heroin, fentanyl, illegal prescription opioids, cocaine, and other drugs.

The warrants were filed after more than 100 undercover drug buys during a 10-month investigation by AG agents, and McKees Rocks and Stowe Township police, Shapiro said.

The office couldn’t say how many were in custody by 6 p.m. Friday.

Johnston and many of the 51 are considered mid-level drug dealers.

Most are from McKees Rocks or Pittsburgh with nearly a dozen are from Stowe Township. One is from Penn Hills.

The defendants will be preliminarily arraigned before Allegheny County District Judge Bruce Boni.

Johnston will be prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the other defendants will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.