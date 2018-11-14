‘Marie Antoinette’ set to open Oct. 25 at Sewickley Academy

The senior class at Sewickley Academy will present the play “Marie Antoinette” at 7 p.m. Oct 25 through 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Gregg Family Theater, 315 Academy Ave., Edgeworth.

The play is David Adjmi’s contemporary take on the young queen of France. In it, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France’s love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal.

From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of “Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!” in the streets, “Marie Antoinette” holds a mirror up to contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death. This play explores the worlds of realism and the absurd to shed light on how we treat women through a historical and contemporary lens.

The play contains some minor adult language and should be considered PG-13 for the themes explored.

For tickets, visit: https://www.sewickley.org/page/arts/theater--drama/tickets