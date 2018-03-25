Springdale Township police warn residents about passing school buses

Springdale Township police are warning residents about how to proceed around school buses after receiving complaints.

The department posted on the township’s Facebook page that it had received complaints about cars passing buses once their flashing lights are on.

Police are asking residents who see a vehicle passing a bus with red lights to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle and call 911.

Police ask drivers to use caution when approaching children and buses.

The police department reminds drivers they could face losing their license, a fine and point on their license if they are caught passing a bus.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.