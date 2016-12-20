Ask the Doctors: Try over-the-counter meds for seasickness

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Ask the Doctors: Try over-the-counter meds for seasickness

By Elizabeth Ko For The Gazette and Eve Glazier
 
Share

Dear Doctor: I’m going sailing with friends soon. Since I tend to get motion sickness in cars and airplanes, I’m worried that means I’ll get seasick as well. Are there any natural remedies?

Dear Reader: If it helps at all, you’re far from alone. A large portion of the population suffers some degree of motion sickness during travel. The most common effects — dizziness, nausea, even vomiting — are sure to ruin your day. For some people, additional symptoms like cold sweats, a throbbing headache or a bout of anxiety only deepen the misery.

The culprit in motion sickness is believed to be (scientists still aren’t sure) the disconnect between what your eyes see and what the sensitive mechanism in your inner ear, which controls balance, feels.

Other news
FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that it will hear appeals from Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said it will hear appeals from the victim's family. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast
The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Corbin throws 7 shutout innings as the Nationals take another series by beating the Mariners 4-1
Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings, Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs, and the Nationals won another series with a 4-1 win over the Mariners.
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says
A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.
FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas, Oct. 13, 2017. An appeals court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for longtime Texas death row inmate Reed, whose supporters say evidence has long raised doubts about his guilt. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no
An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence.

When you walk or run or twist or bend down, those structures in your inner ear, known as the vestibular system, are in sync with what your eyes are telling you. You are moving, but the ground you stand on is not.

On a boat, however, your eyes and your inner ear are sending seriously mixed messages to your brain. Your eyes know you are sitting still, but according to your vestibular system, you’re in motion. For reasons that are still unclear, it is this sensory disconnect that lights up pathways in the brain, causing the symptoms of motion sickness. And all you want is relief.

Some sufferers rely on antihistamines such as Dramamine, an over-the-counter medication, which can control nausea and vomiting. Prescription medications, including the Transderm Scop patch and promethazine, can also help with the symptoms of seasickness. But these medications can have side effects such as dry mouth or drowsiness.

Since you want to go the natural route, let’s take a look at your options.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, simple behaviors can give you a leg up. Stay hydrated, skip the beer and cocktails, don’t drink any caffeine and limit eating to small meals. If possible, gaze out at a fixed point on the horizon. This lets your brain confirm the input that it’s getting from your eyes and your inner ear — yep, you’re definitely in motion. (For people who tend to get carsick, riding in the front seat can help in the same way.)

As for natural remedies, a lot of travelers swear by ginger, which has been shown to ease nausea associated with motion sickness. You can find ginger in powdered form in many natural food stores and pharmacies. Dramamine also offers what it says is a clinically tested full dose of powdered ginger, packaged in a single capsule. Candied ginger and ginger tea are also options.

Although there is conflicting evidence over its effectiveness, acupressure has its proponents. In this method, constant pressure is applied to the insides of the wrists via special elastic wristbands.

When you do find an effective natural cure, there’s a bonus. You’re now prepared for the latest frontier in motion sickness — virtual reality!