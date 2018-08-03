Apple Hill stages culinary chaos with ‘Kitchen Witches’
Old flings and bold flavors will be the order of the day as Apple Hill Playhouse presents Caroline Smith’s “Kitchen Witches,” opening in late August.
Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two cable-access cooking-show hostesses who have hated one another for three decades, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and later married the other.
When the ladies end up together on a TV show, insults and food will fly in great quanities.
Smith’s comedy will debut Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m., with additional evening shows Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 6, 7 and 8. A 2 p.m. matinee will take place Sept. 2.
Tickets for Thursday shows are $15. Weekend show tickets are $20. Dinner and ticket packages are also available.
For more, call 724-468-5050 or see AppleHillPlayhouse.org.