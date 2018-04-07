Monroeville police charges filed March 22-23 in district court

Monroeville police filed the following charges March 22-23 in District Judge Jeffrey Herbst’s office:

• Stefan Chatman, 18, of Monroeville with tampering with physical evidence and possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed March 22 in connection with an incident along Trefoil Court.

• Nevin Lynn Edwards, 46, of Pitcairn with receiving stolen property, retail theft and criminal conspiracy. Charges were filed March 23 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

• Cody Pile, 27, of Monroeville with driving under the influence, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and failure to perform duties at stop signs. Charges were filed March 22 in connection with an incident at William Penn and Old William Penn highways.