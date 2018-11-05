Tarentum teen seriously hurt when car lands on him in Brackenridge crash

A 17-year-old boy from Tarentum was seriously hurt Friday afternoon when his car crashed and landed on top of him.

The crash happened at Freeport Road and Morgan Street in Brackenridge shortly before 3 p.m.

The boy’s name was not released. He was the only person inside the Lexus sedan. No other vehicles were involved.

According to Brackenridge police Officer Justin McIntire, the boy was heading toward Tarentum on Freeport Road when he tried to turn left onto Morgan Street.

Witnesses said the car appeared to be speeding, McIntire said.

McIntire said the car rode up guide wires on a telephone pole and the boy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

The car landed on its driver’s side on top of him in the grass beside St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Three people pushed the car off of the boy. They were no longer at the scene when a reporter arrived.

McIntire said the boy was seriously hurt. He said he suffered facial trauma, but he did not know the full extent of his injuries.

McIntire said the boy was taken to nearby Allegheny Valley Hospital, and from there was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.